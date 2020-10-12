Advertisement

Deputies look for theft suspects

Deputies in Boyle County posted this surveillance still from Apex Plumbing.
Deputies in Boyle County posted this surveillance still from Apex Plumbing.(Boyle County Sheriff's Office)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Deputies are hoping to find two people who they say stole equipment from a plumbing shop in the middle of the night.

The suspects came to Apex Plumbing around 11:43 p.m. Friday, according to the Boyle County Sheriff’s Office.

Security video posted to Facebook shows to men in masks walking around and taking items from the business.

Deputies did not specify what was taken, but did say specialty and power tools were stolen, with a value of thousands of dollars.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 859-238-1123.

🚨🚨THEFT🚨🚨Please share!! On 10/10/2020 Apex Plumbing on the South Danville Bypass reported a theft from their property....

Posted by Boyle County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, October 10, 2020

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Davis, Rondo lead Lakers past Heat 106-93, win NBA title

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Anthony Davis becomes the first John Calipari-coached player at Kentucky to win an NBA title.

News

Trump Parade met by protesters on New Circle Road Sunday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
Two opposing sides, each with their own opposing messages. Both out Saturday working to be heard across the city.

News

Knox County Public Schools moving to virtual learning, will reevaluate plan in the coming days

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Officials said the Knox County Health Department advised the school district to have students learn from home as confirmed COVID-19 cases increase in the area.

News

Louisville native, TV host Tom Kennedy dies at 93

Updated: 4 hours ago
Kennedy was known for hosting games shows such as “Split Second,” “Name That Tune,” and “You Don’t Say!”

Latest News

News

Multi-car crash on I-75 in London, one flown to hospital

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Officials said the crash happened around 4:30 p.m on Interstate 75 in Laurel County.

News

WATCH | Lexington doctor weighs the risks of returning to in-person classes

Updated: 5 hours ago
Lexington doctor weighs the risks of returning to in-person classes

News

WATCH | “Marsy’s Law” is back on the ballot this November

Updated: 5 hours ago
“Marsy’s Law” is back on the ballot this November

Sports

Rhodes scores fourth goal, Kentucky ties No. 8 Georgia 1-1

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Jordyn Rhodes drilled a penalty kick for the Wildcats in the 25th minute.

News

Gov. Beshear: 852 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths reported Sunday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear announced 852 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday. The state total now stands at 79,445 cases.

Sports

Ravens get defensive, stuff Burrow in 27-3 rout of Bengals

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Baltimore Ravens sacked Joe Burrow seven times.