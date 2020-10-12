Deputies look for theft suspects

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Deputies are hoping to find two people who they say stole equipment from a plumbing shop in the middle of the night.

The suspects came to Apex Plumbing around 11:43 p.m. Friday, according to the Boyle County Sheriff’s Office.

Security video posted to Facebook shows to men in masks walking around and taking items from the business.

Deputies did not specify what was taken, but did say specialty and power tools were stolen, with a value of thousands of dollars.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 859-238-1123.

🚨🚨THEFT🚨🚨Please share!! On 10/10/2020 Apex Plumbing on the South Danville Bypass reported a theft from their property.... Posted by Boyle County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, October 10, 2020

