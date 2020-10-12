Advertisement

Early in-person voting begins Tuesday in Kentucky

If you aren’t voting with an absentee ballot in Kentucky this year, early in-person voting starts Tuesday.
If you aren’t voting with an absentee ballot in Kentucky this year, early in-person voting starts Tuesday.(WRDW)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you aren’t voting with an absentee ballot in Kentucky this year, early in-person voting starts Tuesday.

There are now eight polling locations you can choose from in Fayette County.

Monday, people were dropping their absentee ballots off at the ballot box at the Tates Creek Library Branch all morning. Many told us they’re voting like this to avoid long lines once in-person voting starts.

One voter, Dexter Lander, says he dropped off the ballots for his whole family Monday morning. Lander says he didn’t want his family around a bunch of other people this year because of coronavirus concerns.

Fayette County Clerk, Don Blevins Jr., previously said that’s one of his office’s main worries this year, as well.

Sec. of State Adams approves Fayette Co. election plan

The clerk’s office added two additional voting sites last week after the Secretary of State had said there weren’t enough locations. There are now eight polling locations throughout the county.

While you can start voting early in-person Tuesday, Blevins has said they’re urging people to either mail in their votes or drop them off at one of these ballot boxes.

“You know, just because of COVID-19, just really wanted to get out and vote early. Just to be safe for our family. We didn’t want to bring that risk into our homes,” Lander said.

Blevins said you can vote in-person at any of the eight locations this year.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Lincoln County students learning from home again after fall break

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
One Central Kentucky school district has only had one week of in-person learning since going back in late September.

Lexington

Deadline set by Fayette Co. School Board for in-person classes plan is Monday

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Jim Stratman
Fayette County is now in the orange when it comes to COVID-19 levels.

State

McConnell, McGrath set to face off in debate on WKYT

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Kentucky voters are about to get their first, and potentially only, chance to see a debate between Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic challenger Amy McGrath.

Lexington

One person killed in crash involving motorcycle in Lexington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Police say officers were sent around 8:15 p.m. Sunday to the I-75 south, near the 113 mile marker for reports of a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

Latest News

Lexington

Health dept. reports 106 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington over the weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 106 new COVID-19 cases for its update for the weekend.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 5 hours ago

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Two big cold fronts

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
This week is a lot more action-packed than last week. Two major fronts will blast through Kentucky.

News

Deputies look for theft suspects

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Deputies are hoping to find two people who they say stole equipment from a plumbing shop in the middle of the night.

Sports

Davis, Rondo lead Lakers past Heat 106-93, win NBA title

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Anthony Davis becomes the first John Calipari-coached player at Kentucky to win an NBA title.

News

WATCH | Governor Beshear and family potentially exposed to someone with COVID-19

Updated: 13 hours ago
Governor Andy Beshear and his family were potentially exposed to COVID-19.