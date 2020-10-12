Advertisement

Health dept. reports 106 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington over the weekend

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 106 new COVID-19 cases for its update for the weekend.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 106 new COVID-19 cases for its update for the weekend.

There were 55 new cases on Saturday and 51 on Sunday. The health department says 29 of the weekend’s cases are among college students.

Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

Two new deaths were reported.

The current totals for Lexington are 9,385 cases and 82 deaths related to COVID-19.

MORE: Lexington-area health departments concerned with rising COVID-19 cases statewide

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 167 cases, Sept. 11
  • 149 cases, Sept. 10
  • 131 cases, Aug. 7
  • 123 cases, Sept. 9
  • 122 cases, Sept. 1
  • 120 cases, Sept. 2
  • 119 cases, Aug. 28
  • 116 cases, July 27
  • 114 cases, Sept. 19
  • 113 cases, Sept. 5 and Sept. 16

There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington. The health department wants people to know if they aren’t able to leave their house, but they need a COVID test, they can call the health department to have a test brought to them.

Statewide, there are currently 80,292 total cases and 1,252 deaths.

