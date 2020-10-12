LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Two big cold fronts

This week is a lot more action-packed than last week. Two major fronts will blast through Kentucky.

Last week we waited all week for the main attraction. This week you get both the original and its sequel within days of each other. Ever since we reached Fall you have seen me say, “The next front is a little worse than the first one” when we get these multiple front weeks. Once again, it is a true statement. The first one will plow a nice chilly path in the atmosphere. The second one will drop temperatures to widespread frost and perhaps even FREEZE levels.

The first front will take highs from the low and mid-70s all the way down to the 60s. It will do so with some showers blowing through the region. When the second one arrives it will also bring some showers to the region. Behind it those numbers will fall even further. Your highs will run around the low and mid-50s with lows dropping to the low 30s. It is that air mass that could bring us our FREEZE troubles.

It is another Monday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

