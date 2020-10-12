Advertisement

Kentucky looking to snap 36-year losing streak at Tennessee

Over the last decade, the Vols have beaten the Cats by an average of 19 points per game in Knoxville.
Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (2) throws from the pocket in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (2) throws from the pocket in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mark Stoops does not like to talk about streaks, but there’s a big one on the line this weekend. Kentucky has not won at Tennessee since 1984.

Neyland Stadium has not been kind to the Wildcats. Over the last decade, the Vols have beaten the Cats by an average of 19 points per game in Knoxville.

“Looking forward to this opportunity with Tennessee," said Mark Stoops. "Very good team, a team that seems to be more physical each year that Jeremy [Pruitt] is there and the way they are recruiting and coaching. They are getting better at each level, they are an improved football team and we are looking forward to the challenge.”

Kentucky’s offense was wildly inconsistent in Saturday’s 24-2 win over Mississippi State. The Wildcats only produced 157 yards. That can’t happen again if the Wildcats have any chance of snapping this 36-year streak on Saturday.

“We have to get things corrected," added Stoops. "We did not play well. We know that and know there are some things we can get fixed. Some things that are easy fixes, some things are difficult, but we have to play as a team and find a way to win.”

Saturday’s showdown in Knoxville is set for noon on the SEC Network. As for that October 24 game against No. 3 Georgia, that’ll be played under the lights at Kroger Field. It will either air at 7:00 on ESPN or 7:30 on the SEC Network.

Also of note, linebacker Jordan Wright and punter Max Duffy have earned SEC Player of the Week honors for their dominant performances against Mississippi State.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Rhyne Howard named preseason first-team All-American by Lindy’s Sports

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lee K. Howard
Wildcats ranked 11th in the publication’s preseason top 25

Sports

Kentucky will host No. 3 Georgia at night on October 24

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Wildcats will either host the Bulldogs at 7:00 on ESPN or at 7:30 on the SEC Network.

Sports

Wright, Duffy earn SEC Player of the Week honors

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Kentucky duo dominated Mississippi State in Saturday’s 24-2 win.

Sports

Bubble Kings: Lakers run past Heat for 17th NBA championship

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are back atop the NBA world.

Latest News

Sports

Davis, Rondo lead Lakers past Heat 106-93, win NBA title

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Anthony Davis becomes the first John Calipari-coached player at Kentucky to win an NBA title.

Sports

Rhodes scores fourth goal, Kentucky ties No. 8 Georgia 1-1

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
Jordyn Rhodes drilled a penalty kick for the Wildcats in the 25th minute.

Sports

Ravens get defensive, stuff Burrow in 27-3 rout of Bengals

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The Baltimore Ravens sacked Joe Burrow seven times.

Sports

Kentucky wins defensive slugfest over Mississippi State 24-2

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 11:16 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
The Wildcats picked off the Bulldogs six times.

Sports

No. 3 Georgia dominates 2nd half, beats No. 14 Tennessee 44-21

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 7:58 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Tennessee turned it over three times and managed just 71 yards total offense in a horrific second half.

Sports

Spiller helps No. 21 Texas A&M upset No. 4 Florida 41-38

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
This was Jimbo Fisher’s first win over a top-five team since taking over as Texas A&M coach.