Knox County Public Schools moving to virtual learning, will reevaluate plan in the coming days

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday, officials with Knox County Public Schools posted on the district’s website that students will move from hybrid learning to virtual learning at home.

Officials said the Knox County Health Department advised the school district to have students learn from home as confirmed COVID-19 cases increase in the area.

Students will participate in ‘Learning@Home’ from Monday, October 12 through Wednesday, October 14. On Wednesday, officials will review the county-wide data and consult with the health department on Thursday or Friday before making a decision to continue with the hybrid model, ‘Learning@School.’

In a statement on the website, school district officials wrote:

“Fortunately, we have planned for this scenario and are ready to quickly make the transition. Our teachers have already been providing lessons through Google Classroom to students who were learning from home. In many cases, teachers have uploaded lessons in advance and the instructional materials students will need were automatically synced last week while connected to the district’s Internet.”

District leaders also wrote these precautions are to protect the health of staff, students, and families and hope to return to ‘Learning@School’ later in the week.

This is a developing story and we will update as information becomes available.

