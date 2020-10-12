Ky. woman trying to get Gov. Beshear to issue statewide Indigenous Peoples' Day proclamation

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Monday is Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples' Day in America.

Angela Arnett Garner, of Stanford, Ky. was able to get 22 cities across the commonwealth to issue proclamations for Indigenous Peoples' Day day. Now, she’s trying to get Governor Beshear to issue a statewide proclamation.

Her hometown of Stanford was the first to do one.

Annual ceremonies were canceled due to COVID-19, but Garner says her work for Native Americans will go on and part of that is mission is getting recognition from the governor.

Former commissioner for KY Native American commission

“I think that people who are concerned about preserving our history, surely that they will realize that, in order to do so, we need to include the whole story,” Garner said.

According to recent census records, there are at least 30,000 Native Americans in Kentucky Representing more than 200 tribes.

