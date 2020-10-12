Lincoln County students learning from home again after fall break

LINCOLN CO., Ky. (WKYT) - One Central Kentucky school district has only had one week of in-person learning since going back in late September.

Lincoln County students returned from fall break Monday, but they’re back to learning at home. It comes after just one week of in-person learning in late September.

Teachers are in the classroom but kids are learning remotely. High school students are logged into the Google Meets program.

It’s the first day back from fall break, and students are back to learning virtually in Lincoln County. LCHS principal says he believes the ‘in person for a while, virtual for a while,’ will be the norm for much of this year. More at 1230 @WKYT pic.twitter.com/UAhCAlxbmc — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) October 12, 2020

The district wanted to return to virtual learning because of the concern of people traveling on fall break and possible exposures. It also comes two weeks after several teachers tested positive and more than a hundred students were placed in quarantine.

The good news is that all of those students have remained healthy.

“It was a low exposure type of incident. In working with the health department, they felt we needed to quarantine the entire classes, but none of the students since have tested positive," Godbey said. "Teachers are fine. Teachers are doing well.”

Godbey says he believes this type of schedule of learning at school, then being at home for a while, could very well be the norm for much of the year.

Athletic events in Lincoln County are taking place under KHSAA guidelines and have not been impacted by the return to virtual learning.

