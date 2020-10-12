One person killed in crash involving motorcycle in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash in Lexington.

Police say officers were sent around 8:15 p.m. Sunday to the I-75 south, near the 113 mile marker for reports of a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

When crews arrived, they found someone down on the exit ramp. Police say it was “evident” the 40-year-old man had died.

No other information is available right now.

