One person killed in crash involving motorcycle in Lexington
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash in Lexington.
Police say officers were sent around 8:15 p.m. Sunday to the I-75 south, near the 113 mile marker for reports of a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.
When crews arrived, they found someone down on the exit ramp. Police say it was “evident” the 40-year-old man had died.
No other information is available right now.
Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.