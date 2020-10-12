Advertisement

Trump Parade met by protesters on New Circle Road Sunday

The Trump Parade traveled around New Circle Road on Sunday.
The Trump Parade traveled around New Circle Road on Sunday.(Source: WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two opposing sides, each with their own opposing messages. Both out Sunday working to be heard across the city.

“To vote for Trump. We all need to get behind him,” said Tina Rantel, with the Trump Parade.

“When you ask why we march, it’s because our police department sides with racists,” said Alisha Kattara, with the LPD Accountability Group.

People apart of a Trump Parade drove around New Circle Road, honking their horns and waving out of their windows.

“I’m 61 years old, and this is the most important election. It’s going to determine, really, the direction our country is going to go in,” said Veronica Russell.

Joining the parade, Russell said voting this November is more important to her than ever before.

“I’m more than willing to debate the subject. You know, people know how I feel, and why I feel the way I feel. It’s not just blindly voting, I never blindly vote for anybody,” Russell said.

Protesters with the LPD Accountability group were also out on New Circle Road. One protester, Alisha Kattara said they were concerned by what they saw.

“Even though we’re out here counter protesting them, we still don’t want little kids and women falling out of cars.”

Kattara said some people in the parade weren’t wearing their seatbelts and were hanging out of car windows. The protest and parade both wrapped up around 4 p.m.

LPD Officers said there were two minor car wrecks during the parade and protests, but said there were no other incidents to report.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Knox County Public Schools moving to virtual learning, will reevaluate plan in the coming days

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Officials said the Knox County Health Department advised the school district to have students learn from home as confirmed COVID-19 cases increase in the area.

News

Louisville native, TV host Tom Kennedy dies at 93

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kennedy was known for hosting games shows such as “Split Second,” “Name That Tune,” and “You Don’t Say!”

News

Multi-car crash on I-75 in London, one flown to hospital

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Officials said the crash happened around 4:30 p.m on Interstate 75 in Laurel County.

News

WATCH | Lexington doctor weighs the risks of returning to in-person classes

Updated: 4 hours ago
Lexington doctor weighs the risks of returning to in-person classes

Latest News

News

WATCH | “Marsy’s Law” is back on the ballot this November

Updated: 4 hours ago
“Marsy’s Law” is back on the ballot this November

Sports

Rhodes scores fourth goal, Kentucky ties No. 8 Georgia 1-1

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Jordyn Rhodes drilled a penalty kick for the Wildcats in the 25th minute.

News

Gov. Beshear: 852 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths reported Sunday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear announced 852 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday. The state total now stands at 79,445 cases.

Sports

Ravens get defensive, stuff Burrow in 27-3 rout of Bengals

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Baltimore Ravens sacked Joe Burrow seven times.

News

“Marsy’s Law” is back on the ballot this November

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
As Kentuckians flock to the polls this November, one law on the ballot may look familiar. Marsy's Law is an amendment that would give certain rights to victims, such as notifying them about the accused.

News

Lexington doctor weighs the risks of returning to in-person classes

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
“Many cases we are seeing are not necessarily from the place where it’s being monitored.”