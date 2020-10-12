UK Student Government Assoc. encourages students to tune in for McConnell-McGrath debate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Members of the UK Student Government Association will be tuning in Monday night for the debate between Republican Senator Mitch McConnell and Democratic challenger Amy McGrath and they are encouraging other students to do so as well.

They tell us this Senate race is important not just for the country, but for Kentucky.

Members of UK’s student government association will be tuning in to tonight’s debate between @Team_Mitch and @AmyMcGrathKY. They tonight Is important, pointing out that both candidates have strengths and weaknesses. pic.twitter.com/Ze8VQjkjmi — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) October 12, 2020

Monday afternoon, we spoke with members of the group. They were handing out popcorn and drinks to students planning to watch the debate.

Some tell us they already have their minds made up about who they will vote for, but they will be listening to how Senator Mitch McConnell and Ret. Lt Col. Amy McGrath respond to questions.

They’re also hoping the candidates can be civil, allowing each other to speak instead of talking over the other. Students say this debate is important, pointing out that both candidates have strengths and weaknesses.

“McConnell has been here for quite a while. There are some concerns that people have about a senator being in office as long as he’s been here. I think McGrath could be a breath of fresh air for Kentuckians, but she has had her own missteps, I think, in terms of gaining support of Democrats across the state,” said Bilal Shaikh, UK senior and student body vice president.

Members of the student government association hope many students tune in. They’re telling students where to live stream the event. They also hope students practice safety avoiding big crowds as they watch McConnell And McGrath debate on key issues.

The debate is Monday at 7 p.m. on WKYT.

You can also watch live on our Facebook page, WKYT.com and also through our free news app on a smartphone or other streaming devices such as Roku and Amazon Fire.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.