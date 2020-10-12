Veteran’s car intentionally set on fire in Lexington Monday morning, investigators say

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Early Monday morning, the Lexington Fire Department responded to a car on fire on the 600 block of Mitchell Avenue.

It’s a neighborhood where, just last week, many car tires were slashed.

The Lexington Fire Department got to the scene at around 5:30 am. People living in the area say the owner of the car is a disabled veteran.

Investigators say they think the fire was started intentionally.

This morning a car owned by a veteran was set on fire on the 600 block of Mitchell Avenue. People living on the street tell me car tires were slashed on this road recently, including the tires of the man owning this car @WKYT pic.twitter.com/HgVjmZh8Xw — Grace Finerman (@GraceFinerman) October 12, 2020

“It’s someone’s car, it’s someone’s property, and they had that taken from them this morning and we don’t know why,” says Captain Jessica Bowman with the Lexington Fire Department.

Bowman says it’s not known if the person was targeted.

People living on Mitchell Avenue say 10 cars had their tires slashed on October 5. One man says all four of his car’s tires were slashed. Another says someone broke into his truck and garage. Neighbors say the man whose car was burned also previously had his car tires slashed.

The Lexington Fire Department is asking for the help of the public to try to answer some questions, and figure out exactly who was responsible. Tips can be anonymous.

If you have any information that may be helpful, you can reach out to the Lexington fire/arson investigation bureau.

You can call at 859-231-5672. You can also call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600, or email arsontips@lexingtonky.gov. Photos or videos can be texted to (859) 421-0112.

