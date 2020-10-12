Advertisement

Veteran’s car intentionally set on fire in Lexington Monday morning, investigators say

People living in the area say the car owner is a disabled veteran.
People living in the area say the car owner is a disabled veteran.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Early Monday morning, the Lexington Fire Department responded to a car on fire on the 600 block of Mitchell Avenue.

It’s a neighborhood where, just last week, many car tires were slashed.

The Lexington Fire Department got to the scene at around 5:30 am. People living in the area say the owner of the car is a disabled veteran.

Investigators say they think the fire was started intentionally.

“It’s someone’s car, it’s someone’s property, and they had that taken from them this morning and we don’t know why,” says Captain Jessica Bowman with the Lexington Fire Department.

Bowman says it’s not known if the person was targeted.

People living on Mitchell Avenue say 10 cars had their tires slashed on October 5. One man says all four of his car’s tires were slashed. Another says someone broke into his truck and garage. Neighbors say the man whose car was burned also previously had his car tires slashed.

The Lexington Fire Department is asking for the help of the public to try to answer some questions, and figure out exactly who was responsible. Tips can be anonymous.

If you have any information that may be helpful, you can reach out to the Lexington fire/arson investigation bureau.

You can call at 859-231-5672. You can also call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600, or email arsontips@lexingtonky.gov. Photos or videos can be texted to (859) 421-0112.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Ky. woman trying to get Gov. Beshear to issue statewide Indigenous Peoples' Day proclamation

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Monday is Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples' Day in America.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking Another Cold Front

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chris Bailey
Another cold front moves in tonight.

Sports

Kentucky will host No. 3 Georgia at night on October 24

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Wildcats will either host the Bulldogs at 7:00 on ESPN or at 7:30 on the SEC Network.

Sports

Wright, Duffy earn SEC Player of the Week honors

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Kentucky duo dominated Mississippi State in Saturday’s 24-2 win.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Deadline set by Fayette Co. School Board for in-person classes plan is Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
Deadline set by Fayette Co. School Board for in-person classes plan is Monday

State

WATCH | Early in-person voting begins Tuesday in Kentucky

Updated: 3 hours ago
Early in-person voting begins Tuesday in Kentucky

News

WATCH | McConnell, McGrath set to face off in debate on WKYT

Updated: 3 hours ago
McConnell, McGrath set to face off in debate on WKYT

Regional

Lincoln County students learning from home again after fall break

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
One Central Kentucky school district has only had one week of in-person learning since going back in late September.

Lexington

Deadline set by Fayette Co. School Board for in-person classes plan is Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jim Stratman
Fayette County is now in the orange when it comes to COVID-19 levels.

Lexington

Early in-person voting begins Tuesday in Kentucky

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
If you aren’t voting with an absentee ballot in Kentucky this year, early in-person voting starts Tuesday.