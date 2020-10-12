Gov. Beshear reports largest number of COVID-19 cases ever reported on a Monday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear says he is in a part of the mansion by himself with only a camera. He says he and his family are feeling great and hoping to make the most of their quarantine. He also says the member of his security detail who tested positive is doing well, he has only mild symptoms.

I’m at the governor’s mansion in Frankfort where Gov. Beshear will be doing a virtual COVID-19 update today after having to quarantine when a member of his security detail tested positive for COVID-19. I’ll be live tweeting throughout the briefing, and you can watch it on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/rKbPrH3IjH — Shelby Smithson (@SSmithsonTV) October 12, 2020

Gov. Beshear reported 643 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state total to 80,930 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 4.37 percent positivity rate. Of Monday’s new cases, 94 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were three reported COVID-19 related deaths on Friday. The state death total is now 1,255.

As of Monday, 672 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 180 are in the ICU and 93 are on ventilators. At least 13,615 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.