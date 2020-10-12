Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports largest number of COVID-19 cases ever reported on a Monday

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear says he is in a part of the mansion by himself with only a camera. He says he and his family are feeling great and hoping to make the most of their quarantine. He also says the member of his security detail who tested positive is doing well, he has only mild symptoms.

Gov. Beshear reported 643 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state total to 80,930 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 4.37 percent positivity rate. Of Monday’s new cases, 94 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were three reported COVID-19 related deaths on Friday. The state death total is now 1,255.

As of Monday, 672 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 180 are in the ICU and 93 are on ventilators. At least 13,615 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kentucky’s top doctor urging Kentuckians to get flu shot during the pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Amber Philpott
It seems everywhere you turn you are being reminded to get your flu shot, and perhaps this year it is even more important than ever to get the vaccination.

News

Knox County Public Schools moving to virtual learning, will reevaluate plan in the coming days

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Officials said the Knox County Health Department advised the school district to have students learn from home as confirmed COVID-19 cases increase in the area.

News

Veteran’s car intentionally set on fire in Lexington Monday morning, investigators say

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Early Monday morning, the Lexington Fire Department responded to a car on fire on the 600 block of Mitchell Avenue. It's a neighborhood where just last week many car tires were slashed.

State

Ky. woman trying to get Gov. Beshear to issue statewide Indigenous Peoples' Day proclamation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Monday is Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples' Day in America.

Latest News

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking Another Cold Front

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chris Bailey
Another cold front moves in tonight.

Sports

Kentucky will host No. 3 Georgia at night on October 24

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Wildcats will either host the Bulldogs at 7:00 on ESPN or at 7:30 on the SEC Network.

Sports

Wright, Duffy earn SEC Player of the Week honors

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Kentucky duo dominated Mississippi State in Saturday’s 24-2 win.

News

WATCH | Deadline set by Fayette Co. School Board for in-person classes plan is Monday

Updated: 4 hours ago
Deadline set by Fayette Co. School Board for in-person classes plan is Monday

State

WATCH | Early in-person voting begins Tuesday in Kentucky

Updated: 4 hours ago
Early in-person voting begins Tuesday in Kentucky

News

WATCH | McConnell, McGrath set to face off in debate on WKYT

Updated: 4 hours ago
McConnell, McGrath set to face off in debate on WKYT