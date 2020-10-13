Advertisement

‘Absolute beast’: Teenage fishermen catch 1,000-pound tuna

By WCVB Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLOUCESTER, Mass. (WCVB) - Three teenage fishermen in Massachusetts hauled in a giant bluefin tuna that, at 1,000 pounds, weighed more than the three of them combined.

Capt. Dan Smith and his crew, Kyle Falle and Jim McCormack, have a fish tale not many can tell. On Oct. 2, on a boat just a mile off Provincetown, Massachusetts, the three teenagers found themselves hooked into something big.

“The first word that came, I think, to all three of our minds is ‘beast.’ This thing is an absolute beast,” Smith said.

Capt. Dan Smith, center, and his crew, Kyle Falle and Jim McCormack, caught a 10-foot plus giant bluefin tuna that weighed more than 1,000 pounds just a mile off Provincetown, Massachusetts.
Capt. Dan Smith, center, and his crew, Kyle Falle and Jim McCormack, caught a 10-foot plus giant bluefin tuna that weighed more than 1,000 pounds just a mile off Provincetown, Massachusetts.(Source: WCVB via CNN)

At first, they thought what they’d caught on the other end of reel No. 4 was a shark, but half an hour into the fight, they saw the giant bluefin tuna on the surface.

“Once we actually got eyes on it, it looked like a surfboard going across the water. It was huge,” Falle said.

Trying to get the 10-foot plus tuna that weighed more than 1,000 pounds over the rail and into the boat was a challenge. It barely fit on the deck.

“We started pulling it in the boat, and the hauler just seized up. It didn’t want to pull the fish up anymore. I had never had that happen,” Smith said.

The trio say they sold the “beast,” which may eventually end up on dinner plates overseas.

But the story of friends that landed a fish that weighed more than the three of them combined is a story that’s going to be hard to top at any dock.

“I think that fish swam around here avoiding guys for four years, and it’s kind of a big deal to catch him - for me, at least,” Smith said.

Smith says he already has his sights on a goal to break the record for a tuna catch, which is over 1,400 pounds, and hopes he can accomplish it sometime next summer.

Copyright 2020 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Church ballot drop mislabeled as 'official' in California

Updated: moments ago
|
The California secretary of state's office says that operating unofficial ballot boxes, especially ones that are labeled as "official," is against the law.

National

Mass. teens reel in 1,000-pound bluefin tuna

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
The story of friends that landed a fish that weighed more than the three of them combined is a story that’s going to be hard to top at any dock.

National Politics

Trump, Biden ramp up campaign efforts in battleground states weeks before election

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
Joe Biden pushed a bipartisan message in Ohio, while President Donald Trump spoke in Florida, hitting the trail for the first time since his coronavirus diagnosis.

National Politics

Barrett to face senators on health care, legal precedent

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Senate is pushing Barrett’s nomination to a quick vote before Nov. 3, and ahead of the latest challenge to the Affordable Care Act, which the Supreme Court is to hear a week after the election.

Latest News

National Politics

Kanye West promises faith-based approach in 1st presidential campaign video

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
West is on the ballot in 12 states, some of them battleground states, but mathematically speaking, he cannot win the presidency.

National

Kanye West releases 1st campaign video weeks before election

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
West is on the ballot in 12 states, some of them battleground states, but mathematically speaking, he cannot win the presidency.

National

Long lines, technical glitches mar early voting across US

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Roughly 8 million Americans have already cast their ballots, some standing in line for hours and others using drop boxes.

National Politics

California orders GOP to remove unofficial ballot boxes from churches, gun shops

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican refused, saying they are taking advantage of California's liberal ballot collection law that allows anyone to collect ballots from voters and deliver them to county election offices.

National

Republicans defend unofficial ballot boxes set up in several Calif. counties

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Republicans say their collection of ballots is no different from the practice of "ballot harvesting," where a third party collects signed ballot envelopes.

National

Authorities identify Texas woman suspected of killing pregnant woman, stealing unborn child

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Curtis Heyen, KSLA Staff
A 27-year-old woman is being held in Oklahoma as a suspect in the kidnapping and death of an unborn child. Charges in connection with the pregnant woman's death are pending in Texas.