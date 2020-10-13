Advertisement

Authorities identify Texas woman suspected of killing pregnant woman, stealing unborn child

By Curtis Heyen, KSLA Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Authorities in Texas have released the name of the woman found dead after her unborn child was taken from her. They also have identified the 27-year-old woman suspected of killing the mother and her fetus.

Police found 21-year-old Reagan Simmons Hancock dead Friday when they were called to her residence on Austin Street in New Boston, Texas. She had been 8 months pregnant with her second child.

The baby, another daughter, had been removed from her body.

Now, Oklahoma authorities are holding Taylor Parker, of Simms, Texas, as a suspect in the kidnapping and death of the child. They say Parker arrived by ambulance at the hospital in Idabel, Okla., claiming her baby was not breathing.

The child later died.

Charges in connection with Hancock’s death are pending in Texas.

Copyright 2020 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WKYT Investigates

WKYT Fact Check | The Kentucky Debate

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Garrett Wymer
WKYT Investigative Reporter Garrett Wymer fact-checks several claims made by the candidates in The Kentucky Debate.

News

WATCH | WKYT Fact Check | The Kentucky Debate

Updated: 1 hour ago
The WKYT Investigates team looked into a few claims from Kentucky’s candidates for U.S. Senate

News

WATCH | UK students react to McConnell-McGrath debate

Updated: 1 hour ago
Some thought Senator Mitch McConnell won others thought retired Lt. Col Amy McGrath took home the trophy.

News

WATCH | McConnell, McGrath face off in debate on WKYT

Updated: 1 hour ago
McConnell, McGrath face off in debate on WKYT

Latest News

News

WATCH | Gov. Beshear highlights importance of contract tracing, self-quarantining

Updated: 1 hour ago
“Things in our lives are different it seems every week,” Gov. Beshear said.

National Politics

2nd COVID-19 vaccine trial paused over unexplained illness

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Johnson & Johnson was aiming to enroll 60,000 volunteers to prove if its single-dose approach is safe and protects against the coronavirus.

News

Gov. Beshear highlights importance of contract tracing, self-quarantining

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
While quarantined, Governor Andy Beshear announced the largest number of cases of COVID-19 ever reported on a Monday.

State

McConnell, McGrath face off in debate on WKYT

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Kentucky voters got their first, and potentially only, chance to see a debate between Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic challenger Amy McGrath.

National Politics

Defiant Trump defends virus record in 1st post-COVID rally

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump will be headlining a rally in Sanford, Florida, on Monday

National

Grim COVID forecast and a "second wave of devastation"

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
"A second wave of devastation is imminent." A warning on the pandemic coming from researchers at NYU as cases surge in more than 30 states.