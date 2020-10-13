Advertisement

Black faith leaders meet in Lexington to discuss racial equality

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Oct. 13, 2020
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Black faith leaders met in Lexington Tuesday morning to discuss racial equality efforts.

The group wants the University of Kentucky, Fayette County Public Schools and Lexington’s government to commit to their cause.

They say they have met with Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers and they say he acknowledged the need for more body cameras and promised all officers would have them by January of next year. 

But leaders are calling for the chief and Mayor Linda Gorton to take things a step further by enforcing the use of body cameras, banning no-knock warrants, and creating an independent citizen review board for police disciplinary procedures.

“The need for an independent review process is essential to the community’s level of confidence in local law enforcement,” Rev. Clark Williams said.

Leaders are also calling for more economic inclusion of minority-owned businesses. They’re asking the University of Kentucky, Fayette County Schools, and the city to develop spending plans targeting these businesses.

The mayor’s office released a statement saying the city has placed a moratorium on no-knock warrants, is purchasing body cameras for all officers and will provide $2.5 million in small businesses assistance with an emphasis on firms owned by minorities and women.

Black faith leaders are also encouraging people to vote and for those voting absentee, to vote early.

Leaders say they keep monitoring the city’s progress towards racial justice and equality and will keep the community updated on the progress of changes they wish to see.

