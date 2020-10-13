Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Gorgeous Fall Weather

(KY3)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a REALLY nice fall weather day across the state and this looks to hang tough for the next few days. By the end of the week, a powerhouse of a cold front sweeps across the state and brings the coldest air of the young fall season. This sets up a much colder than normal pattern through next week and, perhaps, a little longer.

Let’s kick this off with today’s weather. It’s awesome.

Wednesday will be another nice one as highs return to the low and middle 70s as winds become a little gusty. Those gusty winds are ahead of our Thursday cold front that barrels across the state with the cold air following.

Temps behind this drop like a proverbial rock and stay in the low and middle 50s for Friday. Lows by Saturday morning can drop toward freezing or a touch below.

As this cold shot moves our later in the weekend, the next blast is loading up to dive in here by early next week. Odds favor this being accompanied by an early season winter looking storm from the Rockies and plains to start.

Even colder air follows this into our region.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Black faith leaders meet in Lexington to discuss racial equality

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Black faith leaders meet in Lexington to discuss racial equality

News

Police: Drunk Ky. man drives onto football field, nearly hits members of marching band

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police: Drunk Ky. man drives onto football field, nearly hits members of marching band

Regional

Police: Drunk Ky. man drives onto football field, nearly hits members of marching band

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Irvine police say 52-year-old William Caudill, of Irvine, was drunk when he drove onto a football field and nearly hit members of the Estill County marching band.

Lexington

Recap of The Kentucky Debate on WKYT

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
Senator Mitch McConnell and retired Lieutenant Colonel Amy McGrath faced off in their first, and likely only, debate Monday night on WKYT.

Latest News

News

CLIP: McGrath criticizes Senate's response to coronavirus

Updated: 3 hours ago
Senator Mitch McConnell and retired Lieutenant Colonel Amy McGrath faced off in their first, and likely only, debate Monday night on WKYT.

News

WATCH | Recap of The Kentucky Debate on WKYT

Updated: 3 hours ago
Recap of The Kentucky Debate on WKYT

News

WATCH | McGrath speaks with supporters, votes early at Scott County Library

Updated: 3 hours ago
McGrath speaks with supporters, votes early at Scott County Library

News

WATCH | Early voting begins in Kentucky

Updated: 3 hours ago
Early voting begins in Kentucky

News

WATCH | Rupp Arena to host first concert since COVID shutdown

Updated: 3 hours ago
Rupp Arena to host first concert since COVID shutdown

Lexington

Black faith leaders meet in Lexington to discuss racial equality

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Black faith leaders met in Lexington Tuesday morning to discuss racial equality efforts.