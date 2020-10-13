Advertisement

Early voting begins in Kentucky

Voters in Fayette County have eight polling places where they can cast their ballots in-person.
By Grason Passmore
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Early voting is officially underway in the commonwealth.

  • Wellington Elementary, 3280 Keithshire Way
  • Garrett Morgan Elementary, 1150 Passage Mound Way
  • Tates Creek Branch Library, 3628 Walden Dr.
  • Northside Branch Library, 1733 Russell Cave Road
  • Beaumont Branch Library, 3080 Fieldstone Way
  • Dunbar Center, 545 N. Upper St.
  • Lexington Senior Center, 195 Life Lane (behind Southland Christian Church on Richmond Road
  • And BCTC Leestown Campus, 164 Opportunity Way

It doesn’t matter where you’re located this year, you can come to any center that’s most convenient for you.

Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr. is urging everyone to vote as early as possible.

Blevins says he is worried about problems that could happen with absentee ballots, so, if you’re not voting in-person, you’re still asked to get your absentee ballot in as soon as you can.

If you are voting in person, don’t forget to bring some form of identification and you will be required to wear your mask.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

