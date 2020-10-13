Early voting begins in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Early voting is officially underway in the commonwealth.

Voters in Fayette County have eight polling places where they can cast their ballots in-person:

Wellington Elementary, 3280 Keithshire Way

Garrett Morgan Elementary, 1150 Passage Mound Way

Tates Creek Branch Library, 3628 Walden Dr.

Northside Branch Library, 1733 Russell Cave Road

Beaumont Branch Library, 3080 Fieldstone Way

Dunbar Center, 545 N. Upper St.

Lexington Senior Center, 195 Life Lane (behind Southland Christian Church on Richmond Road

And BCTC Leestown Campus, 164 Opportunity Way

It doesn’t matter where you’re located this year, you can come to any center that’s most convenient for you.

Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr. is urging everyone to vote as early as possible.

Blevins says he is worried about problems that could happen with absentee ballots, so, if you’re not voting in-person, you’re still asked to get your absentee ballot in as soon as you can.

If you are voting in person, don’t forget to bring some form of identification and you will be required to wear your mask.

