Florida halts meetings, practices amid uptick in COVID cases

No. 10 Florida paused all team activities Tuesday following "an increase in positive COVID tests among players
Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) celebrates a 4-yard touchdown catch against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) - No. 10 Florida paused all team activities Tuesday following “an increase in positive COVID tests among players.” Athletic director Scott Stricklin says the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution.” Stricklin says coach Dan Mullen has had conversations with players and their parents and adds that he has spoken with last week’s opponent, Texas A&M, and Saturday’s opponent, defending national champion LSU. Stricklin says the situation “will be re-evaluated by UF Health and the athletic department’s sports medicine staff Wednesday.”

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

10/13/2020 4:48:52 PM (GMT -4:00)

