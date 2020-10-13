Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | The first front is out of here

We are in the middle of cold front mania. The second front will sweep in on Thursday with another this weekend.
We are in the middle of cold front mania. The second front will sweep in on Thursday with another this weekend.(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are on the other side of the first front of the week. The real chill won’t be here until the end of the week.

We will hold up pretty well with temperatures today. These numbers will run just below normal levels. Our highs will likely run around the mid to upper 60s. You will experience that with mainly dry conditions.

There will be a brief warm-up on Wednesday and Thursday. Most will see a quick return of the 70s. The reason? We are in the warm sector of another big system. Once it gets through Kentucky we will see temperatures drop significantly.

The end of the week features the coldest air of the season. Many of you will hover around 55 degrees. Those early morning temperatures will probably fall to the freezing mark. Probably even below it. This is some really cold air when compared to what we have seen.

It is another Tuesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking Another Cold Front

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Chris Bailey
Another cold front moves in tonight.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:33 AM EDT

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Two big cold fronts

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:23 AM EDT
|
By Jim Caldwell
This week is a lot more action-packed than last week. Two major fronts will blast through Kentucky.

Latest News

Forecast

WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast - AM

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 7:22 AM EDT
FastCast sunday am

Forecast

WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast - AM

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 6:13 AM EDT
FastCast saturday morning

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Seasonal chill returns this week

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 6:07 AM EDT
|
By Adam Burniston
Scattered showers and cloudy skies will be with us on this Sunday, but a cooler pattern isn't far behind

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tropical Rains For The Weekend

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 2:14 PM EDT
|
By Chris Bailey
What's left of Hurricane Delta is set to roll across the region.

Weather

All Blue Weather Preview

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:07 AM EDT
|
By Jim Caldwell
All Blue Weather Preview - Mississippi State

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:40 AM EDT