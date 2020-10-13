Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | The first front is out of here

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are on the other side of the first front of the week. The real chill won’t be here until the end of the week.

We will hold up pretty well with temperatures today. These numbers will run just below normal levels. Our highs will likely run around the mid to upper 60s. You will experience that with mainly dry conditions.

There will be a brief warm-up on Wednesday and Thursday. Most will see a quick return of the 70s. The reason? We are in the warm sector of another big system. Once it gets through Kentucky we will see temperatures drop significantly.

The end of the week features the coldest air of the season. Many of you will hover around 55 degrees. Those early morning temperatures will probably fall to the freezing mark. Probably even below it. This is some really cold air when compared to what we have seen.

It is another Tuesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

