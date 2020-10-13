Kentucky has benefited more from CARES Act than any other state, McConnell says

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was in Corbin Tuesday.

He appeared with Congressman Hal Rogers to talk about how the CARES Act is helping Eastern Kentucky.

Sen Mitch McConnell tells people in Corbin that Kentucky has benefited more from grants than any other state. pic.twitter.com/jWwNLiPVnU — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) October 13, 2020

McConnell says there are advantages to the senate majority leader being from Kentucky. A point he also brought up during Monday night’s debate with Democratic challenger Amy McGrath.

“My job is to try to look out for middle America, and not allow the coastal elites to dominate everything," McConnell said.

The Corbin appearance was one of several stops in southeastern Kentucky for Senator McConnell on Tuesday.

McGrath was also on the campaign trail Tuesday, speaking with supporters and voting early at the Scott County Library.

Sen. McConnell said at his Corbin appearance that he also plans to vote early.

