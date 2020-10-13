Advertisement

Lextran getting funds from state to replace six old diesel buses

Lextran is receiving funds for the state to buy cleaner emission transit buses. Photo: WKYT/Chelsea Jones
Lextran is receiving funds for the state to buy cleaner emission transit buses. Photo: WKYT/Chelsea Jones(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Lextran is receiving funds for the state to buy cleaner emission transit buses.

Gov. Andy Beshear and other state leaders on Tuesday announced $8.5 million in transportation funding to replace about 170 buses and support other efforts to expand reliable and sustainable transportation in Kentucky.

The funds are part of the $20.3 million awarded to Kentucky under the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust. In 2016, the United States settled claims against Volkswagen for using defeat devices in 2009-2016 Volkswagen diesel vehicles. These devices allowed the vehicles to emit up to 40% more nitrogen oxide than allowed under the Clean Air Act.

“We held Volkswagen accountable for deceiving consumers and now we are using those funds to build a better Kentucky with safe, reliable transportation to help Kentuckians get to work, to the doctor and to the grocery store,” said Gov. Beshear. “This funding will reduce pollution to create cleaner air and improve transportation options in four regions of the commonwealth.”

In addition, the Volkswagen Mitigation Fund will also cover some Kentucky school districts' reimbursement for up to 50% of the cost of replacing up to five buses.

“We estimate approximately 170 buses can be replaced with this allocation of Volkswagen Mitigation Funds,” said Secretary Goodman. “What a difference that will make for our air quality, and for the children who ride those school buses every day.”

Transit awards are as follows:

  • Transit Authority of River City (TARC), in Jefferson County, will receive $4.7 million to replace 45 older buses with cleaner, more fuel-efficient buses.
  • Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky (TANK) will receive $2.1 million to replace six older diesel buses with new diesel buses.
  • Lextran, in Lexington, will receive $1.5 million to replace six older diesel buses with four new natural gas and two all-electric buses.
  • Owensboro Transit System will receive $156,403 to replace one older bus with a new all-electric bus.

An additional $3 million in Volkswagen mitigation settlement funding is being allocated to zero-emission vehicle equipment. Based on input received from the public, the Cabinet is recommending that 75% of those funds go toward the purchase of DC (direct current) fast-charging stations.

These stations will be placed along selected highways throughout Kentucky and will help establish unified electric vehicle corridors.

The remaining 25% of the funds will be used for Level Two charging stations at Kentucky State Parks, municipal government locations and local community places of interest.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Black faith leaders meet in Lexington to discuss racial equality

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Black faith leaders meet in Lexington to discuss racial equality

News

Madison County has busy first day of early voting

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Early voting is underway across the commonwealth.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 776 new COVID-19 cases; 14 deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear has provided a virtual update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Gorgeous Fall Weather

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chris Bailey
Nice weather continues until the coldest air of the season arrives late this week.

Latest News

News

Police: Drunk Ky. man drives onto football field, nearly hits members of marching band

Updated: 3 hours ago
Police: Drunk Ky. man drives onto football field, nearly hits members of marching band

Regional

Police: Drunk Ky. man drives onto football field, nearly hits members of marching band

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Irvine police say 52-year-old William Caudill, of Irvine, was drunk when he drove onto a football field and nearly hit members of the Estill County marching band.

Lexington

Recap of The Kentucky Debate on WKYT

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
Senator Mitch McConnell and retired Lieutenant Colonel Amy McGrath faced off in their first, and likely only, debate Monday night on WKYT.

News

CLIP: McGrath criticizes Senate's response to coronavirus

Updated: 4 hours ago
Senator Mitch McConnell and retired Lieutenant Colonel Amy McGrath faced off in their first, and likely only, debate Monday night on WKYT.

News

WATCH | Recap of The Kentucky Debate on WKYT

Updated: 4 hours ago
Recap of The Kentucky Debate on WKYT

News

WATCH | McGrath speaks with supporters, votes early at Scott County Library

Updated: 4 hours ago
McGrath speaks with supporters, votes early at Scott County Library