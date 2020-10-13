Advertisement

Madison County has busy first day of early voting

No matter which side of the aisle voters support, they all seem to agree this election is a particularly important one.
No matter which side of the aisle voters support, they all seem to agree this election is a particularly important one.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Early voting is underway across the commonwealth.

In Madison County, County Clerk Kenny Barger says it’s been a busy morning, but everything is working so far. He says voters can expect masks and a lot of machine sanitizing.

Voters in Madison County say they are voting early for a variety of reasons.

“I think it’s a little safer than having a ton of people in the polling places,” says voter Brandon Henry.

“They’ve had all these problems with the absentee ballots,” says voter Cole Hoffman.

No matter which side of the aisle voters support, they all seem to agree this election is a particularly important one.

“It’s a turning point for our country, and we need to reexamine where we want to go with our country,” says Henry.

“I work on the pipelines, so my job counts on this. The Green New Deal, it’s gonna kind of mess everything up for us,” says Hoffman.

“I think it determines our freedom, and to me, that’s very important. I don’t want any of my freedoms at all taken away,” says voter Carolyn Cain.

Early voters have around three weeks to hit the poll before the big day on November 3.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Black faith leaders meet in Lexington to discuss racial equality

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Black faith leaders meet in Lexington to discuss racial equality

Lexington

Lextran getting funds from state to replace six old diesel buses

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Lextran is receiving funds for the state to buy cleaner emission transit buses.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 776 new COVID-19 cases; 14 deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear has provided a virtual update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Gorgeous Fall Weather

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chris Bailey
Nice weather continues until the coldest air of the season arrives late this week.

Latest News

News

Police: Drunk Ky. man drives onto football field, nearly hits members of marching band

Updated: 3 hours ago
Police: Drunk Ky. man drives onto football field, nearly hits members of marching band

Regional

Police: Drunk Ky. man drives onto football field, nearly hits members of marching band

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Irvine police say 52-year-old William Caudill, of Irvine, was drunk when he drove onto a football field and nearly hit members of the Estill County marching band.

Lexington

Recap of The Kentucky Debate on WKYT

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
Senator Mitch McConnell and retired Lieutenant Colonel Amy McGrath faced off in their first, and likely only, debate Monday night on WKYT.

News

CLIP: McGrath criticizes Senate's response to coronavirus

Updated: 4 hours ago
Senator Mitch McConnell and retired Lieutenant Colonel Amy McGrath faced off in their first, and likely only, debate Monday night on WKYT.

News

WATCH | Recap of The Kentucky Debate on WKYT

Updated: 4 hours ago
Recap of The Kentucky Debate on WKYT

News

WATCH | McGrath speaks with supporters, votes early at Scott County Library

Updated: 4 hours ago
McGrath speaks with supporters, votes early at Scott County Library