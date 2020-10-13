More than $11K in cash found during Richmond drug arrest, police say

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A Richmond man is facing several drug trafficking charges.

Police say they responded Monday afternoon to the 200 block of Central Court to check out a drug complaint.

During their investigation, police say they found over $11,000 in cash, several types of drugs, including meth and heroin, and other drug-related items.

Police arrested 36-year-old Robert Hearn on a long-list of drug-related charges.

DRUG ARREST On 10/12/20, around 2:00 PM, Richmond Police responded to 202 Central Court in reference to a drug... Posted by Richmond Police Department on Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.