Advertisement

More than $11K in cash found during Richmond drug arrest, police say

Police arrested 36-year-old Robert Hearn on a long-list of drug-related charges.
Police arrested 36-year-old Robert Hearn on a long-list of drug-related charges.(Richmond Police Dept.)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A Richmond man is facing several drug trafficking charges.

Police say they responded Monday afternoon to the 200 block of Central Court to check out a drug complaint.

During their investigation, police say they found over $11,000 in cash, several types of drugs, including meth and heroin, and other drug-related items.

Police arrested 36-year-old Robert Hearn on a long-list of drug-related charges.

DRUG ARREST On 10/12/20, around 2:00 PM, Richmond Police responded to 202 Central Court in reference to a drug...

Posted by Richmond Police Department on Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lexington

Early voting begins in Kentucky

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Grason Passmore
Voters in Fayette County have eight polling places where they can cast their ballots in-person.

Lexington

Health dept. reports 60 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths in Lexington

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 60 new COVID-19 cases for its update for Monday.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 2 hours ago

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | The first front is out of here

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
We are on the other side of the first front of the week. The real chill won't be here until the end of the week.

Latest News

WKYT Investigates

WKYT Fact Check | The Kentucky Debate

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Garrett Wymer
WKYT Investigative Reporter Garrett Wymer fact-checks several claims made by the candidates in The Kentucky Debate.

News

WATCH | WKYT Fact Check | The Kentucky Debate

Updated: 12 hours ago
The WKYT Investigates team looked into a few claims from Kentucky’s candidates for U.S. Senate

News

WATCH | UK students react to McConnell-McGrath debate

Updated: 12 hours ago
Some thought Senator Mitch McConnell won others thought retired Lt. Col Amy McGrath took home the trophy.

News

WATCH | McConnell, McGrath face off in debate on WKYT

Updated: 12 hours ago
McConnell, McGrath face off in debate on WKYT

News

WATCH | Gov. Beshear highlights importance of contract tracing, self-quarantining

Updated: 12 hours ago
“Things in our lives are different it seems every week,” Gov. Beshear said.

News

Gov. Beshear highlights importance of contract tracing, self-quarantining

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
While quarantined, Governor Andy Beshear announced the largest number of cases of COVID-19 ever reported on a Monday.