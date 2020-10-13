More than $11K in cash found during Richmond drug arrest, police say
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A Richmond man is facing several drug trafficking charges.
Police say they responded Monday afternoon to the 200 block of Central Court to check out a drug complaint.
During their investigation, police say they found over $11,000 in cash, several types of drugs, including meth and heroin, and other drug-related items.
Police arrested 36-year-old Robert Hearn on a long-list of drug-related charges.
Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.