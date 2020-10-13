Advertisement

Police: 8-year-old girl who died of dehydration was forced to jump on trampoline in 110-degree heat

Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police have arrested two suspects in connection with the death of 8-year-old Jaylin in August.

Daniel Schwarz, 44, and Ashley Schwarz, 34, have both been charged with Capital Murder.

Daniel Schwarz, 44 and Ashley Schwarz, 34.
Daniel Schwarz, 44 and Ashley Schwarz, 34.(Odessa Police Department)

According to the Odessa Police Department, officers responded to the 4300 block of Locust Avenue back on August 29 for a medical call. When police arrived, they found Jaylin, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say their investigation of the girl’s death revealed that she had been punished by two suspects identified as Daniel and Ashley.

The punishment included not allowing Jaylin to eat breakfast and forcing her to jump on a trampoline without stopping. Police say Jaylin was not allowed to drink any water while she was being punished.

8-year-old Jaylin.
8-year-old Jaylin.(Family Photos)

Police later learned that the trampoline’s temperature at the time read to be approximately 110 degrees, while the ground was 150 degrees.

An autopsy listed the manner of Jaylin’s death as a homicide and the cause of death to be dehydration.

Warrants were then obtained for Daniel and Ashley, who were charged and arrested.

Family members of the victim tell CBS7 that Daniel and Ashley were not her parents and instead were her “guardians.”

The grave of 8-year-old Jaylin.
The grave of 8-year-old Jaylin.(Family Photo)

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Kentucky’s top doctor urging Kentuckians to get flu shot during the pandemic

Updated: 33 minutes ago
In Kentucky, the state’s top doctor is urging everyone to get their flu shot now.

News

WATCH | UK Student Government Assoc. encourages students to tune in for McConnell-McGrath debate

Updated: 37 minutes ago
They tell us this Senate race is important not just for the country, but for Kentucky.

News

Knox County Public Schools moving to virtual learning, will reevaluate plan in the coming days

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Officials said the Knox County Health Department advised the school district to have students learn from home as confirmed COVID-19 cases increase in the area.

Sports

Kentucky looking to snap 36-year losing streak at Tennessee

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Over the last decade, the Vols have beaten the Cats by an average of 19 points per game in Knoxville.

News

WATCH | Gov. Beshear reports largest number of COVID-19 cases ever reported on a Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
Gov. Beshear reports largest number of COVID-19 cases ever reported on a Monday

Latest News

News

WATCH | Early in-person voting begins Tuesday in Kentucky

Updated: 3 hours ago
If you aren’t voting with an absentee ballot in Kentucky this year, early in-person voting starts Tuesday.

News

WATCH | Lincoln County students learning from home again after fall break

Updated: 3 hours ago
One Central Kentucky school district has only had one week of in-person learning since going back in late September.

News

WATCH | Veteran’s car intentionally set on fire in Lexington Monday morning, investigators say

Updated: 3 hours ago
Early Monday morning, the Lexington Fire Department responded to a car on fire on the 600 block of Mitchell Avenue.

News

WATCH | Deadline set by Fayette Co. School Board for in-person classes plan is Monday

Updated: 4 hours ago
Fayette County is now in the orange when it comes to COVID-19 levels.

Lexington

UK Student Government Assoc. encourages students to tune in for McConnell-McGrath debate

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Members of the UK Student Government Association will be tuning in Monday night for the debate between Republican Senator Mitch McConnell and Democratic challenger Amy McGrath and they are encouraging other students to do so as well.

News

Gov. Beshear reports largest number of COVID-19 cases ever reported on a Monday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.