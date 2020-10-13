Advertisement

Rupp Arena to host first concert since COVID shutdown

Rupp Arena is set to host its first concert since the mandatory COVID-19 shut down in March.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rupp Arena is set to host its first concert since the mandatory COVID-19 shut down in March.

Event organizers say Three 6 Mafia and special guest Project Pat, hosted by Sean Da Don on December 11.  Also performing are Gem and Real Gates.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 16 at 10 a.m.  Due to on-going construction at Rupp Arena, the on-site Ticket Office is temporarily closed. All ticket sales will be conducted online only at Ticketmaster.com.

The 21,017 arena seating capacity will be scaled down to 15% capacity, which includes 3,152 patrons and event staff.  Tickets will be sold in restricted socially distanced seat blocks of up to six, with the vast majority of tickets in blocks of four.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, tickets are mobile-only.

Patrons can only use the Ticketmaster transfer option to forward tickets to the attending patrons in order to aid in contact tracing. Face coverings for patrons and staff will be required to be worn during the entire event.

All guests will be subject to temperature checks, adhere to social distancing throughout the facility including their seating location, be allowed to bring in one clear bag only and will be subject to other CDC and KY State Department of Health regulations during the event.

For more information and details, visit Rupparena.com.

