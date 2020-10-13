Advertisement

UPDATE | Apartment complex considered total loss after fire

Fire reported at apartment complex in Greenup County
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
UPDATE 10/13/20 @ 4:13 p.m.

GREENUP COUNTY, KY. (WSAZ) - A fire has destroyed an apartment complex.

It started Tuesday morning around 7:30 a.m. on Perry Street at Stoneside Apartments.

According to the city of Greenup Fire Department, the building is a total loss. Several families have been misplaced and have lost all possessions and some family pets.

Crews were still on scene as of 3:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Kentucky State Fire Marshal’s Office.

UPDATE 10/13/20 @ 9:38 a.m.

GREENUP COUNTY, KY. (WSAZ) - Fire officials believe they have gotten everyone out of a burning apartment complex.

It started Tuesday morning around 7:30 a.m. on Perry Street.

The complex has been rebuilt multiple times and has multiple roofs on it, which has made it more difficult for firefighters.

Crews say they couldn’t gain any headway while they were fighting the fire offensively, so they started extinguishing defensively.

Officials say it wasn’t safe for firefighters to be inside while fighting the fire and decided to let the fire continue to burn.

According to the Greenup Fire Department, no one was hurt.

The Chief Engineer of the Greenup Fire Department tells WSAZ they did three searches of the building.

They are trying to save the properties around the apartment complex.

There is a shelter at the Greenup United Methodist Church that will help those affected by this fire. The Red Cross is also there.

This is a developing story.

ORIGINAL STORY 10/13/20 @ 8:33 a.m.

GREENUP COUNTY, KY. (WSAZ) - An apartment complex has caught on fire.

Dispatchers say it happened Tuesday morning around 7:30 on Perry Street near the Greenup County Library.

Greenup County E-911 is asking everyone to avoid the downtown section of Greenup in that area. Roads are blocked off.

According to the Road Superintendent for Greenup, the building was engulfed and flames were going through the roof. He says the complex used to be a school, but has since been turned into an apartment building.

Several crews are on scene, including fire departments from Greenup, Flatwoods, Wurtland, and Russell.

