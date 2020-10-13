Gov. Beshear reports 776 new COVID-19 cases; 14 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided a virtual update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Governor Beshear is keeping Kentuckians updated virtually this week after he and the first family got a phone call from contact tracers asking them to quarantine because a member of their security detail tested positive for the virus.

Starting out his virtual news conference on Tuesday, Gov. Beshear says he and his entire family tested negative for COVID-19. They will be tested again Friday.

Gov. Beshear reported 776 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 81,691 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 4.59 percent positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 111 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 14 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, 704 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 170 are in the ICU, and 90 are on ventilators.

Gov. Beshear says there is some concern for the movement in hospitalizations. He says it is not a threatening capacity right now, but it is increasing.

Lt. Gov. Coleman: Out of 1,221 K-12 schools reporting COVID-19 data to the state’s website, 798 students and 137 staff are quarantined. — Shelby Smithson (@SSmithsonTV) October 13, 2020

