Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 776 new COVID-19 cases; 14 deaths

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided a virtual update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Governor Beshear is keeping Kentuckians updated virtually this week after he and the first family got a phone call from contact tracers asking them to quarantine because a member of their security detail tested positive for the virus.

Starting out his virtual news conference on Tuesday, Gov. Beshear says he and his entire family tested negative for COVID-19. They will be tested again Friday.

Gov. Beshear reported 776 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 81,691 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 4.59 percent positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 111 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 14 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, 704 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 170 are in the ICU, and 90 are on ventilators.

Gov. Beshear says there is some concern for the movement in hospitalizations. He says it is not a threatening capacity right now, but it is increasing.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Black faith leaders meet in Lexington to discuss racial equality

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Black faith leaders meet in Lexington to discuss racial equality

News

Madison County has busy first day of early voting

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Early voting is underway across the commonwealth.

Lexington

Lextran getting funds from state to replace six old diesel buses

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Lextran is receiving funds for the state to buy cleaner emission transit buses.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Gorgeous Fall Weather

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chris Bailey
Nice weather continues until the coldest air of the season arrives late this week.

Latest News

News

Police: Drunk Ky. man drives onto football field, nearly hits members of marching band

Updated: 3 hours ago
Police: Drunk Ky. man drives onto football field, nearly hits members of marching band

Regional

Police: Drunk Ky. man drives onto football field, nearly hits members of marching band

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Irvine police say 52-year-old William Caudill, of Irvine, was drunk when he drove onto a football field and nearly hit members of the Estill County marching band.

Lexington

Recap of The Kentucky Debate on WKYT

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
Senator Mitch McConnell and retired Lieutenant Colonel Amy McGrath faced off in their first, and likely only, debate Monday night on WKYT.

News

CLIP: McGrath criticizes Senate's response to coronavirus

Updated: 4 hours ago
Senator Mitch McConnell and retired Lieutenant Colonel Amy McGrath faced off in their first, and likely only, debate Monday night on WKYT.

News

WATCH | Recap of The Kentucky Debate on WKYT

Updated: 4 hours ago
Recap of The Kentucky Debate on WKYT

News

WATCH | McGrath speaks with supporters, votes early at Scott County Library

Updated: 4 hours ago
McGrath speaks with supporters, votes early at Scott County Library