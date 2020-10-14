Advertisement

AppHarvest launches container farm at Rowan County Senior High

The newest classroom at Rowan County Senior High has big aspirations and it starts inside a shipping container.
The newest classroom at Rowan County Senior High has big aspirations and it starts inside a shipping container.
The newest classroom at Rowan County Senior High has big aspirations and it starts inside a shipping container.(WKYT News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) -- The newest classroom at Rowan County Senior High has big aspirations and it starts inside a shipping container.

AppHarvest presented Rowan County students with one of the newest pieces of AgriTech Tuesday. The shipping container has been redesigned to grow fruits and vegetables with using LED technology and other new growing practices.

The container represents just a piece of AppHarvest’s 2.76 million square-foot greenhouse being built in the county. The facility will supply fresh fruits and vegetables to a large chunk of the United States and become the supplier for 25 grocers. The idea ditches foreign imports of fresh food.

Read more about AppHarvest here.

Agriculture teacher Bradley McKinney say his students will have an opportunity many will never have during their time in high school. The container can grow up to 500 heads of lettuce and hundreds of other fresh produce. Their plan is to use the produce to feed students in the cafeteria and also help other students in need. He says there is also an opportunity for his students to get a lesson in business.

“As we increase and increase more volume, we will probably open up a market to our local restaurants,” said McKinney. “We’ve already got many local restaurants that are interested in that and it will be sky’s the limit.”

The community had a chance to take in the newest classroom and that is where we found sophomore FFA member Camron Boyd. Boyd was excited but surprised this was in his hometown. He hopes it opens more doors for him moving forward.

“I feel like it is going to give me a better education and a better way to use this technology,” said Boyd. “It is pretty cool this is in Rowan County. It is pretty cool that it is here. I feel like it would be in Lexington or other big places rather than our small town.”

This is the third container farm AppHarvest has presented to eastern Kentucky.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Louisville man builds candy chutes to keep treats flowing this Halloween

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Gray Media
After a year of unprecedented changes, there’s no doubt Halloween is going to be different, but one Louisville man is hoping to keep trick-or-treaters satisfied with a little ingenuity.

News

Lexington doctor addresses misconception of not needing face masks at outdoor events

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
While Dr. Ryan Stanton said there is a decreased risk of transmission while outdoors, there are reports of outside gatherings where COVID-19 has spread, so the threat is still there.

News

Kentucky recovery centers awarded $2.8 million grant through CARES Act

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gray Media
Fourteen recovery centers across the Commonwealth are eligible to receive approximately $200,000 through Community Development Block Grant CARES Act funding.

News

Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
We’ve started to compile a list of Trick-or-Treat times in central and eastern Kentucky. The information will be updated as we find out more dates and times.

Latest News

Regional

Police: Drunk Ky. man drives onto football field, nearly hits members of marching band

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Irvine police say 52-year-old William Caudill, of Irvine, was drunk when he drove onto a football field and nearly hit members of the Estill County marching band.

News

Police: Man impersonated officer, threw chemicals on driver

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kentucky State Police say a man accused of impersonating an officer to pull a woman over and throw chemicals in her face has been arrested.

News

WATCH | Black faith leaders meet in Lexington to discuss racial equality

Updated: 6 hours ago
Black faith leaders meet in Lexington to discuss racial equality

News

Madison County has busy first day of early voting

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Early voting is underway across the commonwealth.

Lexington

Lextran getting funds from state to replace six old diesel buses

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Lextran is receiving funds for the state to buy cleaner emission transit buses.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 776 new COVID-19 cases; 14 deaths

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear has provided a virtual update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.