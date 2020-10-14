Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Cold Front Blows In Thursday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Winds are about to crank as we get a powerhouse of a cold front to sweep across the state over the next few days. This will usher in the coldest air of the season and likely bring widespread frost and a light freeze to the region to start the weekend. Beyond that, another strong push of cold air sweeps in here early next week, but timing questions remain.

Today is a really nice weather day across the region with highs in the 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will slowly increase today then will REALLY pick up tonight and early Thursday. This strong southwesterly wind may bring gusts of 40mph.

The front doesn’t arrive in here until late in the day on Thursday and brings some showers into the region. This may hang tough in the east into early Friday.

Frost is possible Friday morning as temps hit the 30s. Afternoon highs are mainly in the low and middle 50s.

Frost will be likely Saturday morning with readings around freezing. The rest of the weekend looks absolutely awesome.

Another system brings some showers in here by Monday of next week.

