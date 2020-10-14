Advertisement

Frederick Douglass football player tests positive for COVID-19

Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A football player at Frederick Douglass High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter sent to parents, Principal Lester Diaz says the student is at home recovering.

Practices are canceled today.

The football team, the school and the health department are working through protocols and will notify anyone who may be at risk.

