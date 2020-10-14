Frederick Douglass football player tests positive for COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A football player at Frederick Douglass High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter sent to parents, Principal Lester Diaz says the student is at home recovering.

Practices are canceled today.

The football team, the school and the health department are working through protocols and will notify anyone who may be at risk.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.