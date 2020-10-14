Advertisement

Harlan County business robbed, police looking for suspects

By TJ Caudill
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - A check-cashing service in Harlan was robbed Tuesday afternoon.

Harlan Police Chief Winston Yeary tells us the robbery happened around 4:15 p.m. at the Harlan Check Exchange.

Yeary said approximately $750 was stolen.

Right now, police are releasing few details about the robbery as they investigate all possible leads and suspects.

If you have any information on this robbery, please call the Harlan Police Department at 1-606-573-1121.

