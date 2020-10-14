Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A pair of fairly nice days

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The next couple of days look really nice. Most of us will see highs run just above normal.

During the next 48 hours, we will remain on the calm side. Temperatures will likely reach the low to mid-70s this afternoon. We are out ahead of a cold front. When you find yourself in this zone, the numbers climb with the presence of a southerly wind.

Two more fronts will have an impact on folks in Kentucky. The first one will get here on Thursday. It drives temperatures down to the low and mid 50 for highs. Nighttime temperatures will reach the low 30s. Those are our new lows for a few days.

Another front will roll through on Sunday night and Monday. This one really means business. You will see highs drop even lower. Many might not even reach the low 50s for highs. I even think lows could drop to the upper 20s.

It is another Wednesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

