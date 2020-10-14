Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A pair of fairly nice days

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The next couple of days look really nice. Most of us will see highs run just above normal.

During the next 48 hours, we will remain on the calm side. Temperatures will likely reach the low to mid-70s this afternoon. We are out ahead of a cold front. When you find yourself in this zone, the numbers climb with the presence of a southerly wind.

Two more fronts will have an impact on folks in Kentucky. The first one will get here on Thursday. It drives temperatures down to the low and mid 50 for highs. Nighttime temperatures will reach the low 30s. Those are our new lows for a few days.

Another front will roll through on Sunday night and Monday. This one really means business. You will see highs drop even lower. Many might not even reach the low 50s for highs. I even think lows could drop to the upper 20s.

It is another Wednesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Gorgeous Fall Weather

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Chris Bailey
Nice weather continues until the coldest air of the season arrives late this week.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 8:14 AM EDT

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | The first front is out of here

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 8:12 AM EDT
|
By Jim Caldwell
We are on the other side of the first front of the week. The real chill won't be here until the end of the week.

Latest News

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking Another Cold Front

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 1:19 PM EDT
|
By Chris Bailey
Another cold front moves in tonight.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:33 AM EDT

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Two big cold fronts

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 6:23 AM EDT
|
By Jim Caldwell
This week is a lot more action-packed than last week. Two major fronts will blast through Kentucky.

Forecast

WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast - AM

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 7:22 AM EDT
FastCast sunday am

Forecast

WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast - AM

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 6:13 AM EDT
FastCast saturday morning

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Seasonal chill returns this week

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 6:07 AM EDT
|
By Adam Burniston
Scattered showers and cloudy skies will be with us on this Sunday, but a cooler pattern isn't far behind