Kanye West reacts to test results showing him with more votes than Trump, Biden in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In addition to President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden being on the ballot, rapper and music producer Kanye West is also running for president as an independent candidate.

Tuesday night, he re-tweeted a screenshot from a TV station’s website showing he got more votes than Trump and Biden in Kentucky.

Here he is reacting to the post:

GET THE WEST WING READY !!! ... this is how I felt when I saw that Kentucky pole result 🌎🌍🌏🪐💫☄️💥🔥🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/k9e87MGKZL — ye (@kanyewest) October 14, 2020

Turns out, Kanye was not looking at official results. The numbers were just test results from the Associated Press sent to media outlets. In fact, no results from early or absentee voting will be released early in Kentucky.

Twitter has since flagged the post, saying the media was manipulated.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.