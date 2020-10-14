Kentucky recovery centers awarded $2.8 million grant through CARES Act

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Fourteen recovery centers across the Commonwealth are eligible to receive approximately $200,000 through Community Development Block Grant CARES Act funding. The money is intended to help centers offset any costs lost during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the grant Tuesday.

“Everyone should have access to safe, stable housing,” he said. “As Kentuckians recover from substance use disorders, we must ensure their safety and well-being, especially during this pandemic. This funding will provide much-needed assistance to keep residents and staffers safe from COVID-19.”

The CARES Act is federally funded through the Department for Local Government (DLG) and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

During his Tuesday COVID-19 press briefing, Beshear said each recovery center will be able to use the money to secure more personal protective equipment, sanitizing supplies, protective barriers, and more with the money.

“We’re grateful HUD made this funding available,” DLG Commissioner Dennis Keene said. “Ensuring residents and staff in recovery centers have access to PPE and sanitizing supplies is critically important as we work to keep everyone safe during these unprecedented times.”

For more details about the grant click here, and for a list of centers eligible for assistance click here.

