Louisville man builds candy chutes to keep treats flowing this Halloween

Louisville man builds candy chutes to keep treats flowing this Halloween
Louisville man builds candy chutes to keep treats flowing this Halloween (Source: Mike Fussell/WAVE3 News)(WAVE3 News)
By Gray Media
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a year of unprecedented changes, there’s no doubt Halloween is going to be different, but one Louisville man is hoping to keep trick-or-treaters satisfied with a little ingenuity.

Josh Walker’s pandemic precautions may keep the candy flowing. Little ghosts and ghouls will soon be storming the sidewalk in front of his Schnitzelburg home in search of something sweet. This year, a homemade PVC chute is his new trick when it comes to handing out candy.

“Basically, the whole idea is to not touch the candy at all with my hands,” Walker said. “So, I have my little grabber tool here. I’m well over six feet away from the kids when I’m doing it too.”

Walker stands on his porch, uses a tool to pick up a piece of candy, drops it into the tube and gravity sends it to trick-or-treaters waiting on the other side.

Not only has he rigged one up for himself, but he’s helping out his neighbors too.

“My neighbor Kelly here,” he said, pointing his neighbor out. “My neighbor Tanya, over there. Linda, down there. I gave her one too. So, there’s a few of us.”

Walker also plans to set out hand sanitizer on Halloween for those stopping by. He adds the goal is to keep kids safe and not let COVID creep into Halloween.

“This year has been bad enough for the kids with school being closed,” Walker said. “Pools were closed all summer. If you can make this safe to do, it’ll give the kids something fun, something to look forward to.”

Walker said his neighborhood usually gets a good number of trick-or-treaters, and he hopes to see them all back this year.

