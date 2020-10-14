Mill Springs Battlefield designated part of the National Park System.

PULASKI CO., Ky. (WKYT) - One of Kentucky’s Civil War battlefields in now part the National Park System.

Mill Springs in Pulaski County is now a national monument. Local and national officials were on hand on for the unveiling Wednesday morning:

WATCH LIVE: Mill Springs Battlefield in Pulaski County designated part of the National Park System WATCH LIVE: Mill Springs Battlefield in Pulaski County designated part of the National Park System Posted by WKYT on Wednesday, October 14, 2020

The Battle of Mill Springs took place in 1862 and officials say it was one of the most important battles of the American Civil War because it gave the Union army an important victory.

The battlefield is in parts of Pulaski and Wayne counties, but the Pulaski County portion will be the only part, for now, to be considered a national monument.

Congressman Hal Rogers says local people started the process to name this a national monument nearly 30 years ago. Another key moment in took place in 2012 when President Trump signed a declaration to put it into the National Parks System.

“Now the whole world will know about Mill Springs, Kentucky," said Rep. Rogers, R-Ky 5th District. "And they will come here and take a guided tour of the battlefield. And see these 900 acres that this local group on their own raised on their years to buy and accumulate, what is now the 900-acre battlefield.”

Congressman Rogers also said the victory was a major encouragement to President Abraham Lincoln who knew he had to have Kentucky to win the war.

The Mill Springs Battlefield is the 421rst unit of the National Park Service.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.