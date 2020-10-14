Advertisement

Police: Man impersonated officer, threw chemicals on driver

George Barton is accused of assault and impersonating a pace officer.
George Barton is accused of assault and impersonating a pace officer.(Adair County Regional Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRADYVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say a man accused of impersonating an officer to pull a woman over and throw chemicals in her face has been arrested.

The agency says troopers took 47-year-old George Barton into custody early Sunday on charges of assault, impersonating a peace officer and improper use of blue lights, among other counts.

Investigators say Barton emergency lights to pull a driver over outside of Columbia late on a September night.

He is accused of then throwing what is suspected to be ammonia in her face. The woman was able to escape.

It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment for him.

