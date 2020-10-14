Advertisement

Tonight’s Breakdown: Voting, A Rock Legend, & Security for the Attorney General

His influence on generations of musicians
By Sam Dick
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Why should you vote now as opposed to waiting closer to Election Day? Tonight in the Breakdown we talk with Fayette County Clerk, Don Blevins Jr. about procrastination. Also Kentucky’s Attorney General will now have 24-hour security after threats. Former Lexington Police Detective Don Evans offers his perspective on when special security is needed. And we’ll step away from traditional news for a few minutes, and talk about the passing of Rock legend, Eddie Van Halen. His influence on generations of musicians reached around the world. Walter Tunis, journalist and music critic for 40-years, talks live with us about Van Halen’s impact. That’s all tonight, 7-8pm, on The CW Lexington.

Latest News

News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives virtual update on COVID-19

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear is providing a virtual update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Cold Front Blows In Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chris Bailey
Gusty winds and crashing temps will be noted later tonight and Thursday.

Regional

Mill Springs Battlefield designated part of the National Park System

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Mill Springs in Pulaski County is now a national monument. Local and national officials were on hand on for the unveiling Wednesday morning.

State

COVID-19 cases continue to spike in Kentucky’s rural counties

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
The red zone classification brings with it a strong recommendation for virtual learning. About 25 Kentucky counties are now in the state’s red zone.

News

Updated: 3 hours ago
News

Updated: 3 hours ago
News

Updated: 3 hours ago
News

Updated: 3 hours ago
News

Updated: 3 hours ago
State

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
That contract provides 24/7 security to the attorney general through the end of the year. He has received national attention because of his handling of the Breonna Taylor case.