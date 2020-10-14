Tonight’s Breakdown: Voting, A Rock Legend, & Security for the Attorney General

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Why should you vote now as opposed to waiting closer to Election Day? Tonight in the Breakdown we talk with Fayette County Clerk, Don Blevins Jr. about procrastination. Also Kentucky’s Attorney General will now have 24-hour security after threats. Former Lexington Police Detective Don Evans offers his perspective on when special security is needed. And we’ll step away from traditional news for a few minutes, and talk about the passing of Rock legend, Eddie Van Halen. His influence on generations of musicians reached around the world. Walter Tunis, journalist and music critic for 40-years, talks live with us about Van Halen’s impact. That’s all tonight, 7-8pm, on The CW Lexington.

