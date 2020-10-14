Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Although Halloween will look quite different this year, many counties in the state are moving forward with Trick-or-Treat.

We’ve started to compile a list of Trick-or-Treat times in central and eastern Kentucky. The information will be updated as we find out more dates and times.

Lexington/Fayette County: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Scott County/Georgetown: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Clark County/Winchester: October 31 - 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Jessamine County/Nicholasville: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Woodford County: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Madison County/Richmond: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Anderson County/Lawrenceburg: October 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Laurel County/London: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Montgomery County: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lincoln County: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Pulaski County: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Powell County/Stanton: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Rockcastle County/Mt. Vernon/Brodhead: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Jackson County: October 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Morgan County/West Liberty: October 31 - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wolfe County: October 31 - 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Magoffin County/Salyersville: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Knott County: October 31 - 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Perry County: October 31 - 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Whitley County/Corbin/Williamsburg: Trick-or-treat in the residential areas of Corbin will be October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Trick-or-Treat in Williamsburg will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Boyle County/Danville: October 31 - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.