Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Although Halloween will look quite different this year, many counties in the state are moving forward with Trick-or-Treat.
We’ve started to compile a list of Trick-or-Treat times in central and eastern Kentucky. The information will be updated as we find out more dates and times.
- Lexington/Fayette County: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Scott County/Georgetown: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Clark County/Winchester: October 31 - 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- Jessamine County/Nicholasville: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Woodford County: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Madison County/Richmond: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Anderson County/Lawrenceburg: October 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Laurel County/London: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Montgomery County: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Lincoln County: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Pulaski County: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Powell County/Stanton: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Rockcastle County/Mt. Vernon/Brodhead: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Jackson County: October 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Morgan County/West Liberty: October 31 - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Wolfe County: October 31 - 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Magoffin County/Salyersville: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Knott County: October 31 - 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Perry County: October 31 - 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Whitley County/Corbin/Williamsburg: Trick-or-treat in the residential areas of Corbin will be October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Trick-or-Treat in Williamsburg will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Boyle County/Danville: October 31 - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.