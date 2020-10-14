Advertisement

Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky

Trick or Treat
Trick or Treat(WSAZ)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Although Halloween will look quite different this year, many counties in the state are moving forward with Trick-or-Treat.

We’ve started to compile a list of Trick-or-Treat times in central and eastern Kentucky. The information will be updated as we find out more dates and times.

MORE >>> State releases guidelines on having a safe Halloween
  • Lexington/Fayette County: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Scott County/Georgetown: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Clark County/Winchester: October 31 - 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
  • Jessamine County/Nicholasville: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Woodford County: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Madison County/Richmond: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Anderson County/Lawrenceburg: October 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Laurel County/London: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Montgomery County: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Lincoln County: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Pulaski County: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Powell County/Stanton: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Rockcastle County/Mt. Vernon/Brodhead: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Jackson County: October 31 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Morgan County/West Liberty: October 31 - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Wolfe County: October 31 - 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Magoffin County/Salyersville: October 31 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Knott County: October 31 - 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Perry County: October 31 - 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Whitley County/Corbin/Williamsburg: Trick-or-treat in the residential areas of Corbin will be October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Trick-or-Treat in Williamsburg will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Boyle County/Danville: October 31 - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

