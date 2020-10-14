Virus wreaking havoc on SEC due to positive COVID-19 tests

(AP) -The Southeastern Conference has had to postpone two games in the last three days because of positive COVID-19 tests. More positive tests could derail other games after the league waited until the end of September to kick off the season. No. 10 Florida’s game against defending national champion LSU was postponed Wednesday to tentatively Dec. 12 after the SEC postponed Missouri-Vanderbilt on Monday. The league scheduled an open date on Dec. 12, a week before the scheduled SEC championship, as part of a contingency plan. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin says the Rebels are also dealing with their first COVID-19 issue of the season but has enough players to play.

10/14/2020 4:02:07 PM (GMT -4:00)