Advertisement

Wednesday marks first day of in-person classes for Scott County Schools

By Jim Stratman
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Wednesday marked the return of in-person classes in Scott County.

It’s the first time students have been in the classrooms since March.

“Opening schools, especially in this pandemic, has not been easy,” said Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub.

Hub says there was excitement from teachers, staff, and students.

“Everyone understands that what’s best for all of our children is to be in person with a certified and highly qualified teacher,” Hub said. “[I] heard from one of the chamber members that I was in a meeting with this morning, and his kids were running around an hour and a half before the bus arrived, with their backpacks on, excited to come to school.”

Hub tells us the Scott County plan to bring all students back at once was something overwhelmingly supported by parents, 70% of respondents to the school district’s surveys said they were in favor of that, certain school populations were actually closer to 80%.

“In Scott County, we’ve been clear with everybody that they shouldn’t expect their students to be socially distanced in schools,” Hub said. “Our plan in Scott County has never been to have a hybrid plan so we’re proud to say that all of our students at all grade levels are reporting back to school today.”

Hub says all students, teachers, and staff will wear masks unless they are eating or on a “mask break” outdoors where social distancing can take place.

He said that parents did have the option to continue learning virtually or work with the school district if their student could only learn from home part of the week.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Mill Springs Battlefield designated part of the National Park System

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Mill Springs in Pulaski County is now a national monument. Local and national officials were on hand on for the unveiling Wednesday morning.

State

COVID-19 cases continue to spike in Kentucky’s rural counties

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Russell
The red zone classification brings with it a strong recommendation for virtual learning. About 25 Kentucky counties are now in the state’s red zone.

News

Rockcastle County among Kentucky counties in the red zone for COVID

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Rockcastle County among Kentucky counties in the red zone for COVID

News

AG Daniel Cameron will have armed security the rest of year due to ’credible threats'

Updated: 59 minutes ago
AG Daniel Cameron will have armed security the rest of year due to ’credible threats'

News

Wednesday marks first day of in-person classes for Scott County Schools

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Wednesday marks first day of in-person classes for Scott County Schools

Latest News

News

Man dies after Nicholasville shooting; suspect in custody

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Man dies after Nicholasville shooting; suspect in custody

News

Mill Springs Battlefield designated part of the National Park System

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Mill Springs Battlefield designated part of the National Park System

State

AG Daniel Cameron will have armed security the rest of year due to ’credible threats'

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Victor Puente
That contract provides 24/7 security to the attorney general through the end of the year. He has received national attention because of his handling of the Breonna Taylor case.

Crime

Harlan County business robbed, police looking for suspects

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TJ Caudill
Police tell us approximately $750 was robbed from the business.

Lexington

Health dept. reports 73 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 73 new COVID-19 cases for its update for Tuesday.