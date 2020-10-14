Wednesday marks first day of in-person classes for Scott County Schools

SCOTT CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Wednesday marked the return of in-person classes in Scott County.

It’s the first time students have been in the classrooms since March.

“Opening schools, especially in this pandemic, has not been easy,” said Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub.

Hub says there was excitement from teachers, staff, and students.

“Everyone understands that what’s best for all of our children is to be in person with a certified and highly qualified teacher,” Hub said. “[I] heard from one of the chamber members that I was in a meeting with this morning, and his kids were running around an hour and a half before the bus arrived, with their backpacks on, excited to come to school.”

Students returned to the classroom for the first time in 7 months today in Scott County. I spoke with the superintendent about what classes will look like and the decision behind the full return. Catch that on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/l71M8ghjgH — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) October 14, 2020

Hub tells us the Scott County plan to bring all students back at once was something overwhelmingly supported by parents, 70% of respondents to the school district’s surveys said they were in favor of that, certain school populations were actually closer to 80%.

“In Scott County, we’ve been clear with everybody that they shouldn’t expect their students to be socially distanced in schools,” Hub said. “Our plan in Scott County has never been to have a hybrid plan so we’re proud to say that all of our students at all grade levels are reporting back to school today.”

Hub says all students, teachers, and staff will wear masks unless they are eating or on a “mask break” outdoors where social distancing can take place.

He said that parents did have the option to continue learning virtually or work with the school district if their student could only learn from home part of the week.

