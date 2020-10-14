Advertisement

Whitley Co. family shares battle with COVID-19 diagnosis

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Whitley County couple is sharing their story of battling COVID-19.

Sheri and Alan Richardson were diagnosed with the virus last week. Sheri worked for the health department for 25 years, and her husband Alan is a school teacher.

Sheri says she and her husband took the virus seriously from day one, but neither of them were immune.

Alan developed mild symptoms last week. He tested positive, and 24 hours later, he became seriously ill.

He’s been in the hospital for a week while his wife quarantines in the basement. Sheri says both she and her husband have been relying on their children’s care.

(Story continues below photo.)

A Whitley County couple is sharing their story of battling COVID-19.
A Whitley County couple is sharing their story of battling COVID-19.(Richardson family)

Sheri has flu-like symptoms but says her husband has low oxygen levels, pneumonia and is expected to have a long recovery.

“This is very hard and I want families to know how hard and scary this is because my family has took every precaution that we possibly could to not get this virus in our home,” Sheri said.

Sheri says her husband is expected to be released from the hospital this Friday. She says it’s critical her community shows compassion by wearing a mask properly, social distancing and practicing good hygiene.

The state’s Department of Public Health COVID-19 dashboard shows Whitley County has 631 total cases on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kanye West reacts to test results showing him with more votes than Trump, Biden in Kentucky

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
In addition to President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden being on the ballot, rapper and music producer Kanye West is also running for president as an independent candidate.

State

Marsy’s Law is back on the ballot in Kentucky

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Your ballot may look a little different depending on where you live, but the one thing every voter will be deciding on is Marsy’s Law.

News

WATCH | Wednesday marks first day of in-person classes for Scott County Schools

Updated: 3 hours ago
It’s the first time students have been in the classrooms since March.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 1,346 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear has provided a virtual update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Latest News

News

Tonight’s Breakdown: Voting, A Rock Legend, & Security for the Attorney General

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sam Dick
The death of rock guitarist Eddie Van Halen after a long fight with cancer shook fans and musicians around the world. Longtime music critic Walter Tunis talks about Van Halen's influence.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Cold Front Blows In Thursday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chris Bailey
Gusty winds and crashing temps will be noted later tonight and Thursday.

Regional

Mill Springs Battlefield designated part of the National Park System

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Mill Springs in Pulaski County is now a national monument. Local and national officials were on hand on for the unveiling Wednesday morning.

State

COVID-19 cases continue to spike in Kentucky’s rural counties

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
The red zone classification brings with it a strong recommendation for virtual learning. About 25 Kentucky counties are now in the state’s red zone.

News

Rockcastle County among Kentucky counties in the red zone for COVID

Updated: 7 hours ago
Rockcastle County among Kentucky counties in the red zone for COVID

News

Mill Springs Battlefield designated part of the National Park System

Updated: 7 hours ago
Mill Springs Battlefield designated part of the National Park System