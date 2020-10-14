Whitley Co. family shares battle with COVID-19 diagnosis

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Whitley County couple is sharing their story of battling COVID-19.

Sheri and Alan Richardson were diagnosed with the virus last week. Sheri worked for the health department for 25 years, and her husband Alan is a school teacher.

Sheri says she and her husband took the virus seriously from day one, but neither of them were immune.

Alan developed mild symptoms last week. He tested positive, and 24 hours later, he became seriously ill.

He’s been in the hospital for a week while his wife quarantines in the basement. Sheri says both she and her husband have been relying on their children’s care.

A Whitley County couple is sharing their story of battling COVID-19. (Richardson family)

Sheri has flu-like symptoms but says her husband has low oxygen levels, pneumonia and is expected to have a long recovery.

“This is very hard and I want families to know how hard and scary this is because my family has took every precaution that we possibly could to not get this virus in our home,” Sheri said.

Sheri says her husband is expected to be released from the hospital this Friday. She says it’s critical her community shows compassion by wearing a mask properly, social distancing and practicing good hygiene.

The state’s Department of Public Health COVID-19 dashboard shows Whitley County has 631 total cases on Wednesday.

