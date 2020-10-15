Advertisement

40 species of sharks identified by fossils in Mammoth Cave

Researchers at Mammoth Cave National Park have been able to identify at least 40 different species and their relatives, including six species that are new to science. (Source: National Park Service / Julius Csotonyi)
Researchers at Mammoth Cave National Park have been able to identify at least 40 different species and their relatives, including six species that are new to science. (Source: National Park Service / Julius Csotonyi)(National Park Service / Julius Csotonyi)
By Gray Media
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scientists at Mammoth Cave National Park have been digging through fossils and identified at least 40 different species of sharks that lived in the park.

The inventory began in November 2019 and is still ongoing.

The fossils, mostly teeth, and fin spines were found in the limestone ceilings or walls in remote locations deep within the cave.

Researchers have been able to identify at least 40 different species and their relatives, including six species that are new to science. They will be described and named in an upcoming scientific publication.

The fossils were found in areas that are not accessible to Mammoth Cave visitors, but the park is preparing exhibits to showcase the new finds.

Find out more about the secrets being uncovered in the cave here.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Whitley Co. family shares battle with COVID-19 diagnosis

Updated: 35 minutes ago
As we track Whitley County’s case totals lying in the red zone, a couple with the virus is sharing their experience.

News

WATCH | Lt. Governor encouraging Ky. schools to use self-reporting COVID-19 dashboard

Updated: 35 minutes ago
A K-12 school dashboard exists for Kentucky school districts to self-report cases of COVID-19, and it’s been up and running for about two weeks.

News

WATCH | Winchester looks ahead to socially distanced Halloween event

Updated: 35 minutes ago
'Tis the season for candy, and lots of it-- but also caution.

News

Winchester looks ahead to socially distanced Halloween event

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Nick Oliver
Like many, adjusting and creating a new way for kids to trick-or-treat is the challenge for a group in Winchester. Nick Oliver explains why the idea of no Halloween is just not an option.

Latest News

News

Bobcat removed from Floyd County business, released back to the wild

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, store employees called to report it inside.

News

Lt. Governor encouraging Ky. schools to use self-reporting COVID-19 dashboard

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
In Tuesday’s COVID-19 briefing, Coleman said more than 200 schools have not reported any data to the dashboard.

National

AP Explains: Trump seizes on dubious Biden-Ukraine story

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The story in the New York Post raises more questions than answers, including about the authenticity of an email at the center of the story.

News

Tonight’s Breakdown: Voting, A Rock Legend, & Security for the Attorney General

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sam Dick
The death of rock guitarist Eddie Van Halen after a long fight with cancer shook fans and musicians around the world. Longtime music critic Walter Tunis talks about Van Halen's influence.

News

'I had taken every precaution’: Bell Co. Judge Executive talks his experience with COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
In a Facebook post in mid-September, Bell County Judge Executive Albey Brock announced he tested positive for COVID-19, along with some of his family.

VOD Recording

WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews music critic Walter Tunis

Updated: 2 hours ago
Lexington music critic Walter Tunis talks about Van Halen's legacy