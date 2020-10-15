40 species of sharks identified by fossils in Mammoth Cave

BROWNSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scientists at Mammoth Cave National Park have been digging through fossils and identified at least 40 different species of sharks that lived in the park.

The inventory began in November 2019 and is still ongoing.

The fossils, mostly teeth, and fin spines were found in the limestone ceilings or walls in remote locations deep within the cave.

Researchers have been able to identify at least 40 different species and their relatives, including six species that are new to science. They will be described and named in an upcoming scientific publication.

The fossils were found in areas that are not accessible to Mammoth Cave visitors, but the park is preparing exhibits to showcase the new finds.

Find out more about the secrets being uncovered in the cave here.

