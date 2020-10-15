Advertisement

6th District Congressional race candidates hit the campaign trail in central Ky.

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Today, Republican Congressman Andy Barr and Democratic challenger Josh Hicks are focused on the economy, traveling to different parts of central Kentucky to discuss their efforts to keep people working.

Thursday morning Representative Barr was in Nicholasville, where he expressed his support for the CARES Act. He met with the owner of MVC Manufacturing, a company that specializes in creating parts for vehicles. The company received several loans from the coronavirus relief package.

“The favorite part of my job is not going to Washington to vote. The favorite part is to be here in Nicholasville, Kentucky, and see a business thriving and surviving during a very difficult period of time,” Barr said.

In Lexington, Attorney Josh Hicks took a tour of BCTC Newtown campus. A college drop out who returned to school to complete his degree, Hicks later became a police officer and attorney. He said he wanted to make college more affordable through his initiative called the American Dream Scholarships. the plan will make the first two years of higher education free.

“It shouldn’t be so hard to get ahead. I want to make it easier for people to get ahead and have better lives to achieve the American dream and right now there’s never been a better time to invest in Kentuckians and the American people,” Hicks said.

The candidates will be making additional stops this afternoon to build support for their campaigns.

