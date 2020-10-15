Advertisement

Absentee ballots among discarded mail bound for Jeffersontown

Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person found a pile of discarded USPS mail, including 112 absentee ballots for the upcoming election, on Thursday.

A statement from a spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General said the ballots, as well as two political advertisements, were already “returned to the USPS and will be delivered to customers today.”

The statement said the discarded mail was intended for delivery in the Jeffersontown area, the 40299 zip code in particular.

Below is an excerpt from the statement from Special Agent Scott Balfour:

“On Thursday morning, October 15, Special Agents with the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General (USPS OIG) in Louisville, KY responded to a report of undelivered mail being found by a local citizen. USPS OIG Special Agents recovered several different classes of mail, including 112 absentee ballots and two political advertisements. The mail was intended for delivery in the 40299 zip code area of Jeffersontown, KY. The ballots and political flyers have already been returned to the USPS and will be delivered to customers today. USPS OIG Special Agents are working to identify who is responsible for discarding the mail. When the investigation is concluded, the case will be presented for federal prosecution to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.”

