Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Gusty showers lead to frost potential

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As a cold front works through the Commonwealth Thursday evening, much cooler air fills in behind it, leading to a frost potential over the next few mornings.

You’ll want to keep some rain gear handy as a cold front pushes through from the northwest and to the southeast for your evening and night ahead. Gusty scattered showers will be associated with the front, and then cool temperatures will be to follow. It will be quite the temperature gradient as the front passes, sending temperatures into the 50s and 40s by tonight and then into the 30s overnight. Some eastern and southern Kentucky areas may stay in the lower 40s today due to more cloud cover.

By Friday morning, areas of central Kentucky will be in the mid-30s with patchy frost possible. Other areas could still see a frost potential, but temperatures won’t be quite as cool for eastern and southern Kentucky due to cloud cover. After a chilly morning, we’ll keep the cool air around through much of the day for a chilly Fall day. Highs by Friday afternoon will reach into the mid-50s across the state with mostly sunny skies. Winds will pick up at times through the afternoon, but not quite as breezy as we saw Thursday.

We keep our dry and cool stretch going through the weekend with highs in the upper 50s and 60s both days. Saturday morning will produce more widespread frost across the state with a light freeze potential there as well. By late Sunday and into Monday, we’ll start to track our next front moving into the Commonwealth. This next front will produce more gusty showers, mostly throughout the day on Monday. After this front, we have a slight cool down, but an active pattern looks to remain through much of next week.

