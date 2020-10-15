Advertisement

Bobcat removed from Floyd County business, released back to the wild

A bobcat was removed Wednesday from a business in Floyd County, Kentucky, and released back to the wild.
A bobcat was removed Wednesday from a business in Floyd County, Kentucky, and released back to the wild.(Floyd County Sheriff's Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A wayward bobcat found his way Wednesday into a Floyd County business.

According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, store employees called to report it inside.

With the help of Kentucky State Police troopers and Martin Police officers, deputies were able to safely remove him from the store.

He was released back to the wild without injury.

