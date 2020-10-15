Bobcat removed from Floyd County business, released back to the wild

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A wayward bobcat found his way Wednesday into a Floyd County business.

According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, store employees called to report it inside.

With the help of Kentucky State Police troopers and Martin Police officers, deputies were able to safely remove him from the store.

He was released back to the wild without injury.

