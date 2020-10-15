Clays Mill road widening project enters final phase

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The project to widen Clays Mill Road is entering its final phase.

That includes making Clays Mill three lanes instead of two, adding in new curbs and sidewalks, and bike lanes.

The first plans to widen Clays Mill Road started back in 1999.

“From the start, the neighbors really led this process. Neighbors were not interested in a big four-lane road running through their neighborhoods," Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said. "A three-lane Clays Mill lets traffic flow but does not encourage high speeds.”

Work will begin from Waco Road to Harrodsburg Road in the coming weeks. The project is expected to be complete in 2022.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.