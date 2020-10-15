Health dept. reports 71 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 71 new COVID-19 cases in its update for Wednesday.

Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

One new death was also reported.

The current totals for Lexington are 9,589 cases and 85 deaths related to COVID-19.

MORE: Lexington-area health departments concerned with rising COVID-19 cases statewide

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

- 167 cases, Sept. 11

- 149 cases, Sept. 10

- 131 cases, Aug. 7

- 123 cases, Sept. 9

- 122 cases, Sept. 1

- 120 cases, Sept. 2

- 119 cases, Aug. 28

- 116 cases, July 27

- 114 cases, Sept. 19

- 113 cases, Sept. 5 and Sept. 16

There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington. The health department wants people to know if they aren’t able to leave their house, but they need a COVID test, they can call the health department to have a test brought to them.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.